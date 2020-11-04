NOC-K to conduct course aimed at building capacity of national federations

National Olympic Committee – Kenya(NOC-K), will be conducting a sports administrators course for National Federations Presidents and Secretary Generals between Thursday 5th November and Saturday 7th November 2020 at Pride Inn Conference, Nairobi.

About 50 participants from Olympic and Commonwealth Sports federations will take the course that will be facilitated by experts in various management positions from around the country.

Acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku said that: “The course is part of the larger NOC-K strategy for 2020 on capacity building of National Federations. “

So far, the organization has held several courses targeting different groups of sports managements in National Federations including; a treasurer’s course, an administration course for women federation leaders and sports science training for national coaches.

“These courses are geared towards promoting good governance and effective administration for federations.” Mutuku said.

NOC-K will run the administrator’s courses every year, and trickle them down to other officials, in order to get as many personnel as possible, working in federations trained on better management of sports in the country.” He further added.

The curriculum of the administrator’s course is developed in partnership with Olympic Solidarity, who support NOCs to run the courses throughout the world.

Some of the topics to be covered include; Athletes at the heart of the Olympic Movement, promotion of Olympic Values, Management skills, Athletes & Commercialization, Organizing Sports Events among others.

One important topic that will also be covered is on anti-doping. With the country being on the spotlight on issues to do with doping, it is a priority of NOC-K to include clean sport education in any training conducted for various levels of human resources in athletes’ management.

Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) has therefore partnered with NOC-K to conduct an intensive anti-doping training as part of the course, to raise awareness on how administrators can assist promoting clean sport.

