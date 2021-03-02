NOCK condoles with family of CS Dr. Amina Mohamed

The National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK), has sent a message of condolences to the family of Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amb. Dr. Amina Mohamed, on the passing on of her brother Esmael Jibril.

Jibril, a prominent city businessman and brother to Sports CS Amina Mohamed died while receiving treatment in India.

NOCK’s statement of comfort, stated that: “Our hearts ache for your loss. We wish peace and comfort to both you and your loved ones as you go through this journey and mourning. You are in our thoughts during this trying times.”

The late Mohamed Jibril was associated with Jibram Investments Limited and Java Coffee House, East Africa’s leading coffee house among other businesses.

He has been described as an astute businessman, who accorded employment opportunities to many a people.

