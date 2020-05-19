NOCK to hold meeting on impact of Covid-19 on sports

Written By: Christine Muchira
12

NOCK to hold consultative meeting this week on impact of Covid-19 on sports

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya and its affiliates will this week hold an online consultative meeting to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on sports in Kenya.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The meeting which will take place on Thursday will see all 26 Olympic Federations converge with the same objective.

Also Read  Coronavirus: European countries set to further relax restrictions

The meeting’s objective will be to seek a collective understanding of the impact of Covid-19 on sports in Kenya, consideration of International Olympic Committee and International Federations guidelines given and to evaluate the actions taken so far, the challenges and the way forward.

Also Read  Kenya closes Tanzania, Somalia border except for cargo transit

NOCK launched an athletes’ survey in early May to assist the National Federations in developing programs that meet the specific needs of athletes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The meeting is expected to use the guidelines from international federations as a take-off point to start developing local solutions and also intends to come up with a collective guiding document for a safe return to sports in the country.

Also Read  Oguna: Police should not arrest those not wearing masks in private cars
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR