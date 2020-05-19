NOCK to hold meeting on impact of Covid-19 on sports

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya and its affiliates will this week hold an online consultative meeting to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on sports in Kenya.

The meeting which will take place on Thursday will see all 26 Olympic Federations converge with the same objective.

The meeting’s objective will be to seek a collective understanding of the impact of Covid-19 on sports in Kenya, consideration of International Olympic Committee and International Federations guidelines given and to evaluate the actions taken so far, the challenges and the way forward.

NOCK launched an athletes’ survey in early May to assist the National Federations in developing programs that meet the specific needs of athletes.

The meeting is expected to use the guidelines from international federations as a take-off point to start developing local solutions and also intends to come up with a collective guiding document for a safe return to sports in the country.