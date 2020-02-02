NOCK President Paul Tergat appeals for sponsorship from well-wishers

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) President Paul Tergat has urged well-wishers and sponsors to come on board and assist the national Olympic team as they prepare to take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games in August.

Paul Tergat said resources, especially funding is needed in preparing Team Kenya through qualifications, camp training and eventually participation.

He said the task is too heavy for the government alone to be left to handle solely hence will require great support through sponsorship and donations.

Meanwhile, Tergat has welcomed the naming of the Marathon Team to the Tokyo Olympics saying it will help with the early preparing of the runners.

He said National Olympic Committee of Kenya is ready and eager to work with the athletes to ensure that Kenya defends its title and more during the Marathon race at Sapporo.

Tergat asked other federations to do best to qualify for the global games bonanza as National Olympic Committee of Kenya would love to enter the biggest contingent of athletes to the Games ever.