NOCK sets structures in preparations for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has set in place various foundational elements in preparation for the Olympic Games set to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

The committee is hopeful of sending the strongest possible team to Japan for the games set to be held in about 213 days.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya president, Paul Tergat and the Executive Committee has wished all Kenyan Sportsmen and Women a very enjoyable holiday period and a Merry Christmas and also congratulated them for their continued dedication to excellence.

While at it, NOCK has set in place various elements to adequately prepare the Kenyan contingent for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The committee launched the Road to Tokyo 2020 in July this year as they began the countdown with 365 days to go.

The committee has also supported athletes and teams through to their qualification competitions and vowed to continue doing so until they participate or reach their furthest point.

A management team was also appointed with the first management meeting being held and the items they deliberated are already being acted upon, with representatives having attended the preparatory meetings in Tokyo and Zanzibar.

NOCK has also complied with the set timelines and presented the budget to the government together with a plan of actions.

In addition, NOCK has set in motion the right machinery to deliver successful preparations and participation of Team Kenya at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games to be held from the 24th of July to 9th August.

NOCK has however called upon all Kenyans to stand behind every athlete and team preparing for qualifications and eventual participation in the Olympics, whereas urging athletes to encourage as many youngsters as possible to take up sports.