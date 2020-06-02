NOCK begins training sportspersons on managing finances

Written By: Buckley Fedha
15

NOCK begins training sportsmen and women- sportspersons

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has begun training sportsmen and women on drawing up a financial game plan that can sustain them in the event that sporting activities are grounded and beyond their active years.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The training was organized following a recent survey which showed that 68% of the athletes are unemployed, 10% are in civil service and 6% in private companies.

Also Read  Ayimba appointed new Kenya Rugby League Technical director

The rest were students or self-employed.

Also Read  Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern beat Fortuna 5-0

This meant that for most athletes, their income is largely irregular, either from training allowances or winnings from competitions.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The investment options included capital preservations such as savings account with at least 6% annual returns, income generating tools such as business and capital growth investments such as shares and real estate.

Also Read  Ayimba appointed new Kenya Rugby League Technical director
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR