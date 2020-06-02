NOCK begins training sportspersons on managing finances

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has begun training sportsmen and women on drawing up a financial game plan that can sustain them in the event that sporting activities are grounded and beyond their active years.
The training was organized following a recent survey which showed that 68% of the athletes are unemployed, 10% are in civil service and 6% in private companies.
The rest were students or self-employed.
This meant that for most athletes, their income is largely irregular, either from training allowances or winnings from competitions.
The investment options included capital preservations such as savings account with at least 6% annual returns, income generating tools such as business and capital growth investments such as shares and real estate.