NOCK unveils inaugural Africa Beach Games team

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has unveiled Team Kenya that will represent the country at the inaugural Africa Beach Games set to be held from the 14th to 23rd of June in Sal, Cape Verde.

The teams, which include the men and women handball teams, soccer men, tennis and Kite Boarding among others, held their training sessions in the morning at the Coastal beach before leaving the country next week.

The Africa Beach Games will also be used as qualifiers for the World Beach Games scheduled for October this year.

Kenya will be represented in seven disciplines; one athlete in Kite Boarding, two in the half marathon, one in Canoeing and Rowing, the Beach Volleyball men and women teams, one Karateka, Beach Soccer men, Beach Handball men and women, the Beach Tennis men and one swimmer.

The teams have intensified their training across the country. A total of 54 countries will compete in the continental assignment that will involve 11 different sports, with up to 1000 athletes expected in Sal.

Swimming

Separately, Nova academy took the overnight lead at the 13th edition of the Lifetime age group swimming championship after the first day of events held Saturday at Makini School.

Nova won a total of 15 medals on day one; 8 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals to finish above Makini School and Rose of Sharon who were second and third respectively.

Makini School managed to top the boys table with 7 gold medals ahead of Agha Khan Primary and Nova academy while Rose of Sharon topped the girls table with 7 gold medals, beating Loreto and Nova who were second and third respectively.

Among the champions of various categories were Owen Maywaka of Makini School who won the boys 200 metres breastroke, Ishmael Trump who won the 25 metre breastroke, Meagan Irungu who was fastest in the 25 metre backstroke and Irungu Michelle who was unmatched in the 25 metre breastroke. The event which attracted more than 500 swimmers from 20 institutions continues Sunday at Makini School.