Noel

Noel Nderitu, Cafe Ngoma Best RnB award winner 2017 and Global Music Awards Bronze medallist 2018 has dropped his new song and video “You are.”

A few things you should know about this RnB award-winning artist in case you’ve never heard of him. He is a Kenyan musician whose sound can be described as the perfect blend of RnB, Soul and Gospel.  His second album Bridges released in 2017 debuted at number one on iTunes Kenya. 

In 2018, he won a bronze medal from The Global Music Awards for his song “Perfect.” Making him the only African recipient among the category’s winners.

 

“You are” is the first single off his upcoming album set for a 2021 release. The song was written by Noel Nderitu and produced by Hendrick Sam.

The song is available for purchase for KSh. 50 on Mookh.

 

