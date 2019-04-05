Nokia 1 Plus now available in Kenya

Nokia 1 Plus is now available in Kenya for an estimated selling price of Ksh 9,300.

One of the first global Android 9 (Go edition) smartphones, Nokia 1 Plus brings solid imaging in a high-quality Nokia design with a big screen and you can now enjoy all your favourite apps and games, along with the latest Android (Go edition) features like Google Assistant Go.

Mark Misumi, HMD Business Manager East Africasaid, ‘’With our philosophy of investing where it matters most and delivering the best of Android, we aim to offer high quality products to our consumers ensuring that they have the best possible experience with this latest addition to our portfolio.. Nokia 1 Plus combines a big display, solid imaging, and aspirational design with a unique nano-pattern finish at the back, as well as running on the latest Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) OS.”

Modern design and quality combined with a big, bright screen

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The Nokia 1 Plus brings a progressive and cutting-edge designto the value segment. Using innovative materials with 3D tooling, it achieves a gorgeous textured nano-pattern at the back that cups the Nokia 1 Plus all the way to the display. Its polycarbonate shell is inherently coloured rather than painted (colour runs through so doesn’t show white when nicked or scratched), providing a unique texture for a sophisticated look and feel.

With the Nokia 1 Plus, we are introducing a mid-segment screen size at exceptionally accessible price points. Decreased dead bands all-round means more screen real-estate letting you view content in better quality, perfect for enjoying apps and shows. Nokia 1 Plus’s 5.45” IPS 18:9 full screen display means better viewing quality for things like browsing the web, streaming your favourite content and playing games. With its 8.55mm thinness, the Nokia 1 Plus brings comfort, modern looks and a quality feel in hand to more fans across the world.

Capture stunning selfies with the Beautify feature

Get great details in your photos with the Nokia 1 Plus auto focus rear camera and up your selfie game with the new front camera, which comes enhanced with the ‘beautify feature’. ‘Beautify’ allows fans to perfect selfies even more, allowing them to enhance natural features by smoothing their appearance and bringing out their brightest side.

All this comes powered an advanced MediaTek quad-core CPU, which is designed to deliver improved image quality with colour-adaptive noise reduction, offering a solid imaging experience in an accessible package for better pictures all round. The quad-core chipset has been tuned to capture stunning imaging in addition to being energy efficient. This, combined with the 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash and the 5MP front camera, allows fans to perfectly capture their favourite stories and share them across social media.

Pure, secure and up-to-date Android 9 Pie (Go edition)

Now running the latest Android 9 Pie (Go edition), the Nokia 1 Plus is optimised to deliver a smooth and responsive experience that gets better over time. You also get even more space for your photos and videos with free unlimited high-quality photo storage with Google Photos1.Android 9 Pie (Go edition) apps are designed to run faster and consume less data.

Get full access to the Google Play store with optimised apps for Android (Go edition) appearing first for ease of search. Get all the essential apps like WhatsApp and Facebook and get access to the latest Google experiences such as Google Assistant Go, right out of the box. With bespoke Go edition apps such as YouTube Go, you can enjoy shows on the go, choose the playback quality and even download videos to watch offline later for no additional charge.

We’re excited to bring our pure secure and up-to-date promise with Android 9 Pie (Go edition) to the Nokia 1 Plus as well. The Nokia 1 Plus comes with no bloatware, skins or UI changes and no unnecessary pre-installed apps or hidden processes eating up battery life. The Nokia 1 Plus also brings top-of-the-line security features like verified boot and an accessible dashboard for tracking and monitoring data consumption to keep your information safe.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 1 Plus comes in two colours – blue and black and is available for an estimated retail price of Ksh 9,300 and also comes with a 16GB Memory Card inbox in Kenya.