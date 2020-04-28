Nokia C2 now available in Kenya

HMD Global has announced the availability of the budget Nokia C2 in Kenya.

The Android Go edition smartphone is the direct successor to the Nokia C1, that was launched in the country in December last year.

Speaking during the announcement, Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager East Africa, HMD Global said, “One of our main objectives is to bring great smartphone experiences to as many fans as possible across different price points. We know that people are looking for a reliable way to upgrade to a 4G smartphone experience.

The Nokia C2 comes with a large 5.7” HD+ screen, a front facing camera with flash and HDR photography to brighten up your selfies and enough battery life to last from sunrise to sunset.

Fans can watch YouTube videos offline with YouTube Go and keep their memories automatically organized, easy to find, edit and share with Gallery Go.

Features

The Nokia C2 helps you discover a crisper, more immersive way to watch your favourite shows. Introducing YouTube Go, a brand-new way to help you download, enjoy and share videos.

The Nokia C2 features a 5.7-inch HD+ screen along with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 64GB via microSD card. The phone is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz Unisoc processor and runs on Android 9 Pie (Go edition).

For the cameras, the Nokia C2 features a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash. It comes with a 2,800mAh removable battery. Connectivity options include 4G, a 3.5mm jack, and FM radio. The device also features a Google Assistant button.

The app is designed to work well even with limited storage or slower network speeds, so you can watch your videos offline. Watch all your videos in stunning quality with the 5.7” HD+ screen on the Nokia C2.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia C2 is available in two colours, Black and Cyan, for Ksh8,199 and comes with a free phone cover. The phone is available in both Safaricom stores and open retail channels countrywide.