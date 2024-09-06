Nominate candidates with integrity, CS Muturi urges new selection panels

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development Justin Muturi has asked newly appointed selection panels to nominate the most qualified and competent candidates.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting of the Selection Panels appointed by the President, Muturi underscored the critical role the bodies play in upholding democratic values and constitutional principles.

The Selection Panels are responsible for nominating candidates for key constitutional commissions, including the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), and the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ).

Muturi further urged the panel members to adhere strictly to constitutional provisions, relevant laws, and the prescribed timelines during the recruitment process.

“The Constitution establishes these Commissions with the objective to protect the sovereignty of the people, ensure that all State organs observe democratic values, and promote constitutionalism,” said Muturi.

“You have a noble responsibility to nominate the most qualified and competent candidates for these roles. Kenyans are looking to you to deliver on this mandate with integrity, objectivity, and professionalism,” he added.

The CS also assured the Selection Panels of the Ministry’s full support, including the provision of secretariat services and other logistical needs, to ensure the successful completion of their assignment.

“This is a critical national exercise that demands your commitment and dedication. I am confident that you have all it takes to successfully undertake this assignment. I wish you God’s blessings as you embark on this important task,” he stated.