Nominated MCAs raise concern over alleged discrimination

Nominated female Members of County Assembly in Kisii county have raised concern over alleged discrimination by their male counterparts.

The female MCAs are claiming they are discriminated against on account of their gender.

They claim that they are not able to access benefits accruing to MCAs which are being enjoyed by their elected male colleagues.

The county assembly had amended standing orders barring the 25 nominated MCAs from passing and voting on motions.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



They were also denied access to funds for offices and remuneration of their workers.

The female MCAs have established a parallel leadership, in the county which they are calling the Kisii Assembly Women Chapter.

Nominated MCA Clare Obino, read the MCAs resolutions petitioning the county assembly to obey the advisories issued by the constitutional commissions and the high court ruling.

Justice Fred Ochieng, sitting in Kisumu, had issued conservatory orders granting the nominated MCAs a right to vote and pass motions.

Irene Mayaka from Nyamira county assembly and leader of the regional caucus, criticized elected male counterparts for demanding that the nominated female MCAs should be obedient to the male colleagues.