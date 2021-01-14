The 2021 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 nominations are now officially open.

Forbes Africa is on the hunt for Africans under the age of 30, who are leading the charge building brands, creating jobs and transforming the continent, to join the magazine’s Under 30 community for 2021.

Each year, Forbes Africa looks for resilient self-starters, innovators, entrepreneurs and disruptors who have the acumen to stay the course in their chosen field, come what may. The 30 Under 30 list is the most-anticipated list of game-changers on the continent and this year, we are on the hunt for 30 of Africa’s brightest achievers under the age of 30 spanning these categories: Business, Technology, Creatives, and Sport.

This year will go down in history as the Under 30s who survived and thrived during one of the most turbulent times recorded: the global COVID-19 pandemic. “The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 is the most coveted list of the year, and we will be celebrating seven years of the list in 2021. What will make this compilation even more compelling will be the fighting spirit of the candidates that made it through a challenging year. They need to be honored even more for their tenacity and resilience as leaders charting a non-linear trajectory to success.” says Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of Forbes Africa.

If you think you have what it takes to be on this year’s list or know an entrepreneur, creative, technology entrepreneur, or sports star under the age of 30 with a proven track record on the continent – introduce them to Forbes Africa by submitting your nomination.

