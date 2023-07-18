Non-communicable diseases clinic opened in Vihiga

A Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) clinic has been opened at Hamisi Sub County Hospital in a bid to boost the services for the patients.

The County coordinator for the NCDs Arnold Kihima said the facility will go a long way in enabling the people suffering from hypertension, diabetes, respiratory ailments and heart diseases to access the services within the county.

Kihima, who was speaking during a sensitization forum for the Members of the County Assembly (MCA) at a Vihiga hotel, stated that hypertension is the leading NCD where 4 out 10 of the adults tested turn out to be positive and urged the residents to embrace appropriate lifestyles.

The coordinator advised the people to adapt to regular physical activity, avoid smoking, eat a balanced diet and limit alcohol consumption.

He added that they are operationalizing the Facility Improvement Fund (FIF) policy that will allow the hospitals to spend the monies they collect at the source so as to boost the quality of the health services provided.

“The operationalization of FIF will stimulate the hospital managers to put in place mechanisms for raising revenue collection as the funds would be retained for use in the facilities themselves,” he said.

The county has partnered with the NCD Alliance Kenya to implement an integrated care delivery strategy focused on alleviating the NCD burden among poor children and young adults.

The NCD Alliance Kenya programme manager Gideon Ayodo said their strategy aims at among other things ensuring that the essential medicines, technologies and diagnostics are accessible in the public hospitals.