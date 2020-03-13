Non essential foreign travel by Gov’t officials suspended

The government has suspended all non-essential foreign travel by government officials due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua in a circular to all government institutions said the suspension applies to all state and public officers and will remain in force until further notice.

The directive which is line with Executive Order No. 2 of 2020 cuts across both official government and private travel.

Kenya on Friday confirmed its first Coronavirus case after a 27-year-old Kenyan woman who travelled from the US via London tested positive.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Ambassadors and High Commissioners serving in Kenya’s missions abroad are required to represent the government in international engagements happening within their jurisdictions.

However, requests for diplomatic representation at any international engagement must be sent in writing to the Foreign Affairs CS in good time to facilitate the appropriate coordination.

“The suspension will remain in force up to and until the same is vacated by a resolution of the National Security Council” said Kinyua.

Meanwhile, The National Security Council has directed the recruitment of additional medical personnel who will be retained on an emergency basic contract in an effort to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

In a statement after an emergency session Friday, where the council received a report from the National Emergency Response Committee on corona virus, the council resolved that all National Government Administration Officers in the country, right from national to sub-location level be tasked immediately to ensure that all the measures announced by the committee are put in place.

The measures include, continued public awareness on the role of hygiene in the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus, and discouragement of mass gatherings and meetings and continued monitoring and surveillance.

The council said the National Security infrastructure has been mobilized to back the National Emergency Response Committee on all the precautionary measures.

The council at the same time reiterated that the Government will do everything possible to ensure effective response to the now global challenge of corona virus.

The council is encouraging Kenyans to remain calm, and continue with their regular day-to-day activities but remain vigilant, keep good hygiene and observe self-quarantine where necessary under the law.