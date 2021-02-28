Non-profit organization calls for support of vulnerable families

Helping Hands a non-profit organization based in Mombasa is going out of its way to support vulnerable communities in the wake of the Covid-19.

Helping Hands (Pwani) runs its operations through social media under the theme ‘together we can’.

According to the founders Habib Hakem and Kareem Mohamed, there is need to remember the poor during the coronavirus pandemic.

They said they mainly work with the less fortunate in the society targeting Children’s Homes and Needy Households assisting them with Food Aid, Construction Aid, Health and Education Aid.

Although they hail from the coastal city of Mombasa, Hakim lives in Germany while Mohamed lives in the United Kingdom and they formed the charity organization during the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020.

Hakem says they decided to come together to cushion the less fortunate members of the society by raising funds through social media platforms to supply food to them.

“Amidst the pandemic we started to provide food support to orphanage centers in the coastal region before expanding to other parts of the country” Hakem said.

Hakem who is the patron of the charity initiative said they have organized a special fund raising event at the Makadara Grounds in Mombasa where they have a community food festival as a fundraising option.

He said many companies have responded to their special fundraising activities and will showcase their products at Makadara Grounds and share their profits with the charity organization.

Mr. Mohamed says the organization’s mission is ‘To Change Lives and Uplift the People and Children of our Society’.

He says they envision developing this agenda by being accountable, transparent and loyal to its cause.

On her part Tariqa Ismail who runs a sanitary pad project said they partnered the Helping Hands Organization under the banner ‘Red Dot Initiative’ which has since become its official Sanitary Pad Campaign and Menstrual Hygiene Management Platform.

She said the campaign aims to raise money for ‘The Femme Self Care Hampers’ which are period kits meant for vulnerable adolescent girls in Mombasa County and its Environs.

Ms. Tariqa says her team distributes femme self-care hampers to girls from poor families that will sustain them for a period of two months.

“Every girl deserves to have access to menstruation products as they are a necessary item for all girls and women” she said.