Non-Communicable Diseases contribute to 1 in 3 deaths, CS Kagwe

Non-Communicable Diseases – NCDs contribute one in every three deaths, and account for half of all hospital admissions in the country.

Speaking at Othaya, Nyeri County during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, noted that deaths due to NCDs are projected to rise to 55%, by the year 2030, unless appropriate interventions, for sustained attention on prevention and care are put in place.

“NCDs are known to have the potential, to drive individuals and households into poverty, owing to the catastrophic costs of care and their debilitating nature. It is further estimated that, they can decrease household income by 28.6%,” said CS Kagwe.

The CS regretted that close to 24% of the population is living with High Blood Pressure – HPB, 5 % high blood glucose.

“Close to 24% of our population is living with high blood pressure, while 5% have high blood glucose. It is equally unacceptable, that over 47,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed, while 32,987 patients die of cancer each year,” said CS Kagwe.

He said the Ministry of Health has been running an awareness campaign, and has issued guidelines to health on the management of patients with Covid-19 and NCDs, as well as guidelines for continuity of NCD and mental health services in all health facilities.

The CS said, “The Ministry of Health has prioritized prevention and control of non-communicable diseases in its Kenya Health Policy 2014-2030. Among the areas of focus of the policy is, strategic partnerships with County Governments and other stakeholders, as we implement best buys, as enshrined in our NCD strategic plan of 2015-2020.”

Nyeri County is one of the high burden counties for NCDs, with close to half of deaths in the county caused by NCDs, and about 700 new cancer cases annually.

The county was selected as one of the UHC pilot counties due to its high NCD burden.

While acknowledging successful breast cancer screening campaign, using mammography in conducted last year, he lauded the Nyeri County Government for putting in place measures to halt and reverse its rising burden of NCDs which include, initiating vibrant NCD clinics at primary care level, and the integration of NCDs in community health services.

“This is strengthened by clinics in the County Referral and Sub-County Hospitals, with an established cancer treatment center, and the adoption of the Ministry of Health standardized data management tools for NCDs,” noted Kagwe.

The CS warned that actions that can be taken when NDCs are detected early, are way cheaper and less risky for patients, than interventions in later stages.

Some of the prevention measures of NCDs include;

Reduce salt intake

Be physically active

Maintain the ideal body weight

Eat more fruits and vegetables

Consume less processed foods and sugary drinks

He warned that persons living with NCDs, are more at risk of becoming severely ill with Coronavirus disease, than those without therefore urging them to follow medical advice and regime of medication, while at the same time observing Covid-19 containment measures of hand washing, social and physical distancing, and proper wearing of face masks in public places, among others.