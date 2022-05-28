Nonini joins ASCAP days after ditching MCSK

The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers is an American not-for-profit performance-rights organization.

Hubert Nakitare, better known as Nonini has joined The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP). The move comes days after he announced he had terminated his membership with the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

Sharing an image of his membership approval from ASCAP he wrote simply, “Glad to be a member of ASCAP.”

ASCAP founded in 1914, is an American not-for-profit performance-rights organization that collectively licenses the public performance rights of its members’ musical works to venues, broadcasters, and digital streaming services.

ASCAP collects licensing fees from users of music created by ASCAP members, then distributes them back to its members as royalties. In effect, the arrangement is the product of a compromise: when a song is played, the user does not have to pay the copyright holder directly, nor does the music creator have to bill a radio station for use of a song.

As of 2020, ASCAP ASCAP membership included over 775,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, with over 11 million registered works. One does not need to have a valid US Social Security Number or be a US citizen to join although income reporting documentation will be required.

Nonini, who also owns a fashion brand called Mgenge2RU, relocated to the United States in 2020.

