Kenyan rapper Nonini is in the country ahead of his Kericho concert set to take place on December 28.

This will be his first performance in Kenya since his relocation to the United States.

Sharing his arrival with his fans, he wrote, “When your people receive you with a big heart. You just have to be humble.

3 Epic nights only! Nonini Mgenge2ru Homecoming Tour!”

After his Kericho concert, he is scheduled to travel to the coast for his second performance in the country.

Nonini made headlines early this year when he sued influencer Brian Mutinda for using his song “Wee Kamu” without permission.

A Milimani court later awarded Nonini KSh. 1M.