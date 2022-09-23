Nonini signs fresh talent Reggae artist Kevin Brown under his record label

Brown’s new song will be released in October.

US-based Kenyan Genge rapper and Pro Habo record label owner Hubert Nakitare ‘Nonini’, has signed Reggae artist Kevin Brown under his Pro Habo record label. Nonini unveiled Brown as the talent behind the new song “One Day”.

The new song is set to drop in less than two weeks, with a 2nd October release date. The “Keroro” hitmaker also revealed that Resoundz Media producer Kevin ‘Ondikobeats’ Olonde was part of the “One Day” project and issued a teaser of the upcoming musical release.

Kevin Brown will be making his debut at Pro Habo after years of performing as an independent artist and one of the few upcoming artists in Kenya who have ventured into Reggae. He uses his music to highlight societal issues, his most popular track “Song For Peace” released in 2017 was a celebration of Kenya’s peaceful election held in the country that year.

Nonini admitted that their meeting was by chance but he is glad happened.

“Sometimes God upatanisha watu in weird ways that you didn’t see coming but as long as uko na roho safi and always keeping it open, it works out. A pleasure to be working with youth man Kevin Brown, multi-talented and Ondikobeats,” Nonini posted.

In an interview, while still an underground artist, Kevin shared his optimism that one day he will overcome industry challenges.

“I have struggled, I have like eight or nine years doing music. The journey has not been fair, there have been challenges but there is always light at the end of the tunnel,” he said on the local Reggae TV program.

