Nonini unveils new shoe line designed in Italy

Kenyan rapper and one of the pioneers of Genge in the early 2000s recently unveiled his new shoe line dubbed the “Mgenge2ru”.

The new kicks will cost you $244 which is approximately KSh. 26,861.96. The shoes were handcrafted by Italian craftsmen.

According to the website, the design is “straight out of basketball archives, this sneaker re-issues the court style according to today trends. The mesh upper with leather overlays and suede accents is cut in a mid-rise basket silhouette. This shoe features perforated detailing for breathability, a padded collar for added comfort and front lace closure. It is finished with a chunky sole made of extra-light and durable rubber and a padded tongue with an embedded logo.”

Sharing a picture of the shoe and the name of one of the buyers, the rapper wrote, “I designed the white part on the sneaker so that when I pull up in your city, I come and autograph for you.”

Each pair comes with collector edition packaging. Buy your own pair here.