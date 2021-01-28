Nope Ride was born in Finland.

Environmentally friendly and wallet friendly is what Nope Ride is all about. The taxi hailing application is a first for Kenya seeing as all the vehicles used are non-polluting electrical cars.

The app was launched in 2018 making it the continent’s first 100% electric taxi-hailing service. By 2050, it is estimated that African cities will be home to an additional 950 million people. Such rapid urban growth, coupled with limited public transport and dependence upon fossil fuels for vehicular transport, is expected to increase congestion and exacerbate poor air quality in Africa’s major cities. As well as cutting greenhouse emissions directly, Nopea is improving air quality and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Their prices are lower by nature and the fleet in Kenya is set to be trippled this year, commencing with increasing vehicle charging stations. (The electrical vehicles are literally plugged in for about 30 minutes to charge). The charging systems reduce the running costs and maintenance burden of its fleet when compared with taxis which use combustion engines. For drivers, these cost savings are reflected in 30-50% higher incomes than they could earn driving conventional taxis.

The app is available on Google Play and the App Store. Will you give Nopea Ride a chance?

