Norah Jeruto wins women’s 3000m steeplechase in Oslo

Written By: David Karanja
Chepokoech had tried to break her Kenyan rival after the bell lap, but Jeruto held on for the win.
Former African champion Norah Jeruto braved off stiff opposition from World 3000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech to win the IAAF diamond league meeting in Oslo, Norway.

Jeruto clocked 9 minutes 03.71 seconds, a world leading time relegating Chepkoech to second position.

Hyvin Kiyeng completed the podium finish ahead of World Champion Emma Coburn of USA who finished fourth.

In the men’s race Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega emerged victorious ahead of Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei and Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir.

Kenya’s Cornelius Korir finished second in the men’s 800m, a race won by Ryan Sanchez of Puerto Rico.

After Oslo the athletes will head to Rabat, Morocco on 16th June.

