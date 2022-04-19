Normal fuel supply resumes

Normal fuel supply has been restored in the country, Ministry of Petroleum and Mining has said.

The ministry has noted that petrol stations are carrying out business as usual and the scarcity or long queues witnessed over the last three weeks are not there anymore.

The three weeks of fuel shortage saw motorists spend long hours in queues to get the commodity while some petrol stations turned away customers due to lack of fuel.

The situation has now eased after the ministry announced on Thursday restoration of fuel supply within 72 hours.

The ministry says in the last four days they have dispatched about 10.6 million liters of super petrol and 13.3 million liters of diesel to various petrol stations across country.

Acting Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma says Kenya Pipeline Company has adequate stock and is expected to discharge 120 million liters of super petrol and 212 million litres of diesel in the next few days.

Further, the Ministry noted that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched investigations on fuel marketers that did not maintain the minimum operational stocks or were hoarding petroleum products during the crisis period.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, EPRA, also noted that it is set to take stern action on four operators who offered petroleum for sale above the recommended price during the fuel supply crisis period.

The stations were located at Migori, Kehancha, Awendo and Isebania respectively.

Kenyans have also been urged to report oil marketing companies selling fuel at exorbitant prices.