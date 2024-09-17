North-Eastern leaders demand police reveal whereabouts of missing Dela MCA

Leaders from the North-Eastern region have called on the police to disclose the whereabouts of missing Dela Ward MCA, Yussuf Hussein Ibrahim.

Led by Eldas MP Adan Keynan, the leaders expressed concern over the prolonged silence, stating that the family of the missing MCA has been in anguish, uncertain whether he is still alive.

Keynan noted that the continued lack of information from the police is a clear violation of the Constitution, which guarantees every Kenyan the right to protection.

The leaders, mostly drawn from Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo, and Garissa counties, urged the police to clarify whether the MCA is in their custody or provide updates on the status of investigations into his disappearance.

Ibrahim’s family claims he was abducted in Nairobi’s South B estate on September 13.

They have since petitioned the High Court to compel the Inspector-General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to present him in court, dead or alive.

According to the family, the MCA was allegedly picked up from an online taxi, with fears that he was abducted by police officers or DCI detectives.

The taxi driver, who was with Ibrahim along Enterprise Road, reported the incident at Industrial Area Police Station in Makadara Sub-County and has sworn an affidavit on the matter.

In a petition supported by his cousin Abdikadir Abdulahi Ahmed, the family argues that it is unlawful for the IG and the DCI to subject Ibrahim to degrading treatment or treat him as a second-class citizen.

They have been living in constant distress and anxiety due to his forced disappearance.

The family maintains that the police have nothing to lose by presenting the MCA in court and are seeking High Court orders to have him produced.