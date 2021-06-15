North eastern region crying out for increased funding to CDF kitty

Leaders drawn from Northern Kenya are pushing to have government compelled to raise funds towards development in Constituencies.

The members of Saku constituency National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF) want increased allocation to the electoral area.

While disbursing bursary cheques worth Ksh34.3 million to 2,462 needy students from Dakabaricha Secondary School, the parents and teachers association chairman Omar Qutara noted while the kitty has done so much for the education sector, the fund was not adequate to carter for all the deserving children.

He further pointed out that computer labs need to be established to empower the students in fitting in the ever-changing digital world.

Qutara added that increased funds would ensure the labs are fully equipped.

The County TSC director Tom Ekal hailed the role played by the CDF kitty which has seen many children from poor backgrounds access education besides getting equal opportunities with the privileged.

He said that the government was addressing the understaffed secondary schools in the area, adding that five of the institutions in Saku had a biting shortage of teachers.

On his part, Saku constituency MP Dido Raso expressed concern over the decision to reduce funding for the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) in the 2021/2022 budget presentation.

According to Raso, the move will utterly disadvantage many needy students across the country.

“Poverty levels among many Kenyans do not favor them in funding higher education for their children and called for a review of the proposal.” He said

The legislator further advised communities in the North against retrogressive cultural practices like early marriages, which he said were an impediment to development.