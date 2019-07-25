North Korea fires ‘new short-range missile’ into sea, S Korea says

North Korea has fired two short-range missiles into the sea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

They were launched across the sea early on Thursday, from Wonsan on North Korea’s east coast.A JCS official said at least one of the missiles traveled about 690km (428 miles) and appeared to be a new design.

It marks the first time North Korea has fired off any missiles since leader Kim Jong-un’s impromptu meeting with Donald Trump late last month.It also comes after anger from the North over planned military exercises between South Korea and the US, an annual event. The North warned they could affect the resumption of denuclearisation talks.

The first missile was launched at about 05:34 Thursday local time (20:34 GMT Wednesday) and the second at 05:57, said the JC.Initial reports said both missiles travelled about 430km, reaching an altitude of 50km, before falling into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.But after analysis from US and South Korean intelligence officials, the JCS said at least one was likely to have been a “new type of missile”.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Japan’s defence minister said the launches did not reach Japanese waters and had no immediate impact on its national security.It is not clear if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw Thursday’s launch.

Last year, Mr Kim said North Korea would stop nuclear testing and would no longer launch intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Nuclear activity appears to be continuing, however, and satellite images of North Korea’s main nuclear site last month showed movement, suggesting the country could be reprocessing radioactive material into bomb fuel.

Pyongyang also continues to demonstrate its abilities to develop new weapons despite strict economic sanctions. Earlier this week Mr Kim inspected a new type of submarine, state media reported, which could be developed to carry ballistic missiles, according to some analysts.