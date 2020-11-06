North rift leaders hold peace meeting as two children are killed in Chemstoo area

A section of political leaders drawn from the North Rift have resolved to address the question of insecurity in Kapendo and its environs in the wake of increased criminality within the region.

Meeting in Kabarnet town, Baringo County, the leaders who comprised of governors, MPs and members of the county assembly said continued insecurity in the region has led to its underdevelopment despite its tremendous potential.

Speaking during the security meeting, Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago and his West Pokot counterpart John Lonyangapuo said the region is endowed with natural resources ranging from Geothermal, Oil and gold which if harnessed can help transform the fortunes of area residents.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok called on security agencies to kickstart peace initiatives to ensure those who have been displaced by insecurity return back to their homes.

Tiaty MP William Kamket and Turkana East MP Mohammed Ali urged the government to open up the areas of Chemolingot, Kapedo and Lokichar which they say could help in restoration of security in the region.

The area of Kapedo, which is in the border of Baringo and Turkana East and has prospects of about 3000 MW of Geothermal power, has experienced insecurity for years witnessing loss of hundreds of lives.

Insecurity along the common border has seen the suspension of public transport for almost 5 years with area residents dependent on security vehicles to transport basic necessities as well as medical supplies.

The insecurity in the belt of Kapedo and Suguta valley have seen investors exploring Geothermal shun away Silale block with armed gangs wreaking havoc in the area.

And as the peace meeting was taking place in Kabarnet town, two children were shot dead in Chemstoo area along the border of West Pokot and Marakwet counties. The two were shot dead as they were herding their family livestock.