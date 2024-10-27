North Rift tourism circuit to spotlight Kenya’s sustainability agenda

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has underscored the impact of environmental conservation on tourism business as it takes its ‘One Tourist, One Tree’ campaign to the North Rift Tourism Circuit.

KTB CEO June Jepkemei says destinations with robust environmental conservation initiatives have recorded strides in sustainable tourism business.

Speaking during the tree planting exercise at the iconic Wall of Fame in Eldoret’s Arboretum, Chepkemei noted that Kenya stands a chance of getting global recognition conservation through enhanced forest cover.

“We chose the Wall of Fame location where globally renowned athletes are honored to also position our conservation initiatives to the global audience. If we are famous in athletics, we can also be leaders in environmental conservation,” the CEO stated.

She reiterated her call on the hospitality sector to apply the One Tourist, One Tree model by engaging visitors to their facilities in tree planting exercise.

“We call upon the academia, private sector, communities, and all players in the tourism value chain to embrace sustainable tourism as a way of life. By planting trees, we not only offset our carbon footprint but also preserve our rich biodiversity for generations to come,” Chepkemei added.

She noted that reforestation is a vital pillar in the sustainability agenda towards a greener Kenya, adding that travelers and tourism stakeholders are integral partners in preserving and ensuring that the country’s rich biodiversity endures.

The tree planting exercise was part of activities to mark the launch of the North Rift Circuit that will showcase the diverse tourism experiences and attractions of the region such as the Kerio Valley, Lake Bogoria, and the iconic Mount Elgon among others.

It is the second installment of the nine tourism circuits that were unveiled recently by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife during the UN World Tourism Day celebrations in Kisumu County, part of the Western Tourism Circuit.

While highlighting the North Rift’s tourist attraction strengths, Chepkemei emphasized that there is a need for concerted efforts towards sustainable tourism practices.

The tree planting campaign was first rolled out in Kajulu Hills Forest, Kisumu County, during this year’s UN World Tourism Week celebrations. It aims to foster traveller involvement as a central catalyst towards achieving Kenya’s goal of increasing tree cover to 30% through the planting of at least 15 billion trees by 2032.

Speaking at the same event, Green Circle Foundation founder Kate Kirui lauded KTB for the sustainability campaign, stating: “We are committed to working hand-in-hand with KTB and all partners to make the One Tourist, One Tree initiative a resounding success that ushers in a greener future for the communities of the North Rift and beyond.”

She said a greener environment was a sure way of making tourism business and other economic activities in the country sustainable. “It’s the responsibility of all the humans to take care of environment and as the private sector we give all the support to this conservation agenda, ” Kirui added.

KTB continues to strategically open up the various tourism circuits across Kenya’s 47 counties as part of the Tembea Kenya initiative aimed at promoting domestic tourism.

The nine circuits include the Nairobi Circuit, Central Kenya Circuit, Coastal Circuit, Northern Circuit, Western Circuit, Southern Circuit, North Rift Circuit, South Rift Circuit, and Eastern Circuit.

Each circuit highlights some of the most iconic attractions within its region, supporting the Ministry’s efforts to diversify and enhance the visitor experience.