Northern Kenya leaders install CS Yatani as their political point-man

Leaders from Northern Kenya have vowed to formalize the UPYA movement into a political party ahead of the next general elections.

The leaders from Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) said they are keen to form a coalition with like minded parties even as they pledged their support to the government.

They unanimously picked Finance CS Ukur Yatani as their point man and gave him the go ahead to engage other political parties.

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti said the process of legalizing the movement has kicked off to give the region an opportunity to negotiate at the highest table.

He said they will put the political interest of the region first as they work on a coalition with other parties and individuals.

“We have started the process of legalizing this movement and we have picked CS Yatani as our spokesperson and given him the nod to work with other leaders,” he said.

Addressing the press after a two-day meeting in Sawela Lodge in Naivasha, the leaders called on the Government to come up with measures to mitigate Kenyans from drought.

Kuti said that they are keen to have the region benefit from the equalization fund in a bid to address the ongoing drought that had hit the area.

“We are happy that the government has proclaimed the ongoing drought as a national disaster and allocated funds to resolve the current situation,” he said.

Yatani said the region will going forward speak in one voice in a bid to address the challenges they face.

The Finance CS said that they would be at the negotiations table ahead of the next general elections adding that for years the region had been neglected in decision making.

“We have had fruitful deliberations in this meeting and we are committed to working as one team so as to tackle our problems,” he said.

Senator Abkadir Haji said that the UPYA movement would be the political platform at the national level speaking on behalf of the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands of Kenya.

“As an umbrella political platform, UPYA supports the revitalisation of 2-3 political parties in the region to guarantee the right of our people to participate in the 2022 general election,” the Garissa senator said.

He challenged IEBC to assure the people of Northern Kenya that it had mechanisms to ensure every eligible citizen in the region will be able to register despite the on-going drought.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan noted that the drought had affected tens of families and challenged the State to hasten the process of assisting the affected families.