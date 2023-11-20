Northern Kenya leaders want ongoing floods declared national disaster amid despair

A section of political leaders drawn from northern Kenya now want the government to declare ongoing floods a national disaster in the wake of devastation across parts of the country.

Faced with a forecast of sustained rains in coming days that project counties in the region will continue to be heavily hit by adverse effects of floods, the leaders say the likelihood of diseases outbreak remain high.

Led by Wajir North MP Ibrahim Saney, the group is seeking enhanced support from the national government saying county administrations from the region have depleted their emergency kitties while the capacity of others to redirect their budgets to the current crisis have been compromised by financial constraints.

“The flood situation is now dire, with 19 counties affected. Wajir has suffered the blunt. The government should declare the current situation a national disaster.” Implored Saney.

While issuing an update on the ongoing floods over the weekend, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said 33 counties have been affected by the ongoing rains with northern Kenya and the coastal regions the worst affected.

He said the government has enhanced mitigation measures to cushion those adversely affected including surveillance and security even as he called on county administrations to avail funds to compliment the efforts of the national government.

According to the Kenya meteorological department, the ongoing rains are expected to remain enhanced to January and could last until April next year.