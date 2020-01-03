Northern Kenya leaders warn of food crisis over locusts invasion

Northern Kenya leaders are warning of an impending food crisis in the region amid renewed threats of another invasion of locusts from neighboring Somalia.

This comes as the government moved in to rid Wajir and Mandera Counties of the locusts, which have extensively damaged food crops.

A week ago, Northern Kenya leaders gathered in Nairobi to demand action from the government following the invasion of desert locusts that was threatening the regions food security.

Barely a week after the government moved into the region to exterminate the insects that were leaving in their wake massive destruction.

But as the insects fled into other regions, the leaders are now warning of yet another invasion of the locusts from neighboring Somalia.

The leaders say the locusts were a threat to vegetation and pasture in the region that had flourished following recent heavy rains.

Their pleas come even as the Food and Agriculture Organization issued a warning in December of the possibility of the invasion of the desert locusts in Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya and South Sudan.

The desert locust can consume roughly its own weight in fresh food per day which is about 2 grams per day. About one tonne of locusts eat the same amount of food in one day as 2,500 people.