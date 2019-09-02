Northern white rhino eggs from Kenya successfully fertilised

Written By: Claire Wanja/Statement
30

On August 22nd, 2019 an international consortium of scientists and conservationists completed a procedure that gets us one step closer to being able to save the northern white rhinos. The team successfully harvested eggs from the two females who live in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya Ñ a procedure that has never been attempted in northern white rhinos before. The successful procedure was a joint effort by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) Berlin, Avantea, Dv?r Kr?lov? Zoo, and Ol Pejeta Conservancy. After the eggs were harvested from the northern white rhino females, they were taken into a KWS helicopter and flown to Avantea in Italy where they will be artificially inseminated with frozen sperm from a northern white rhino bull, and in the near future the embryo will be transferred to a southern white rhino surrogate mother. The procedure to harvest eggs from the females was conducted with a probe, guided by ultrasound, which harvested immature egg cells (oocytes) from the ovaries of the animals who were under general anaesthetic. The anaesthesia went smoothly without any complications although these animals had not been immobilized for the last five years. The girls responded well to the procedure and are now awake, happy and back to their normal selves. (Photo by Ami Vitale)
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

After successfully harvesting ten eggs from the world’s last two northern white rhinos, Najin and Fatu last month in Kenya, the international consortium of scientists and conservationists announces that seven out of the ten eggs (4 from Fatu and 3 from Najin) were successfully matured and artificially inseminated.

This was achieved through ICSI (Intra Cytoplasm Sperm Injection) with frozen sperm from two different northern white rhino bulls, Suni and Saut, on Sunday, August 25th. This is the next critical step in hopefully creating viable embryos that can be frozen and then later on transferred to southern white rhino surrogate mothers.

Also Read  Kirinyaga Governor, her Deputy skip DP Ruto’s function in Kirinyaga

“We were surprised by the high rate of maturation achieved as we do not get such high rate (comparable to what we get with horse oocytes) with southern white rhino females in European zoos. The semen of Saut was very difficult to work with and to find three live sperms needed for the eggs of Najin we had to thaw two batches of semen. Now the injected oocytes are incubated and we need to wait to see if any viable embryo develop to the stage where it can be cryopreserved for later transfer,” said Cesare Galli of Avantea in Cremona (Italy) who led the fertilisation procedure.

Also Read  KNUT suspends Wilson Sossion as their Secretary-General
On August 22nd, 2019 an international consortium of scientists and conservationists completed a procedure that gets us one step closer to being able to save the northern white rhinos. The team successfully harvested eggs from the two females who live in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya Ñ a procedure that has never been attempted in northern white rhinos before. The successful procedure was a joint effort by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) Berlin, Avantea, Dv?r Kr?lov? Zoo, and Ol Pejeta Conservancy. After the eggs were harvested from the northern white rhino females, they were taken into a KWS helicopter and flown to Avantea in Italy where they will be artificially inseminated with frozen sperm from a northern white rhino bull, and in the near future the embryo will be transferred to a southern white rhino surrogate mother. The procedure to harvest eggs from the females was conducted with a probe, guided by ultrasound, which harvested immature egg cells (oocytes) from the ovaries of the animals who were under general anaesthetic. The anaesthesia went smoothly without any complications although these animals had not been immobilized for the last five years. The girls responded well to the procedure and are now awake, happy and back to their normal selves. (Photo by Ami Vitale)

The international research consortium to save the northern white rhino from extinction is led by Prof. Thomas Hildebrandt from the Leibniz-Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW). Avantea is responsible for maturing the egg cells and creating viable embryos, further key project partners are Dv?r Králové Zoo, Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Kenya Wildlife Service.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The results of possible embryo development are to be announced around September 10th.

Also Read  2019 census reaches 95pc in coverage, PS Planning says

The research program (BioRescue) is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR