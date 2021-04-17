Norwich City back to Premier League, after one season out

Norwich City have won promotion to the Premier League for a fifth time, after Brentford and Swansea’s failure to win ensured Daniel Farke’s side could not be caught in the automatic places.

The Canaries make an instant return to top flight following relegation to the Championship in the 2019-20 season.

Only Watford, eight points behind, can now deny them the second-tier title for a third time.

It is the earliest they have secured promotion since their first in 2004.

Norwich lost 13 of their last 15 Premier League games last season as they returned to the Championship after just one season in the top flight.

But while most relegated sides struggle to turn around a losing mentality in the following campaign, the Canaries stayed calm and kept faith with head coach Daniel Farke and the nucleus of the squad which took them up the previous season.

They gained just four points from their opening four games but moved to the top of the table with victory at Middlesbrough in late November, 12 games in, and hardly looked back.