No freedom yet for I million widows suffering grave violations

Transformative gender policies and legal reforms appear to have done little to cushion vulnerable groups from exploitation with an approximately1 million widows in Kenya said to have either lost their homes, land, and other property due to discriminatory laws.

The government laments that widows continue to be victims of disinheritance, discrimination and harmful traditional practices that include cleansing rites and sexual violence.

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia says the challenges are an impediment to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking when she presided over the Global Fund for Widows Virtual Fundraising Gala in Kenya, the CS said the government is working closely with stakeholders to empower widows economically.

Kobia saying that her ministry is reviewing the existing policy and legal frameworks to empower and protect widows who suffer inequality and other violations that perpetuate poverty and take away their dignity.

She said her ministry has been at the forefront providing interest-free loans, through the Women Enterprise Fund, an initiative that has given them a voice in the society.

“ We have done a lot to stand with this vulnerable group through influencing policy and legal framework to ensure their rights are protected and they get justice and fairness. We also sensitise communities to protect widows when their property is taken away” she said.

During the event, The CS was feted for her efforts in supporting widows in Kenya.

“ I was privileged to receive an award from the Global Fund for Widows in recognition of the work I have done in supporting widows in Kenya. Grateful for this recognition and for all the stakeholders who are working with us to support widows. We appreciate particularly, the support of Global Fund for Widows for the work they have undertaken in Kenya to support our cause” she said.