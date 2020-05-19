If you could go back in time and speak to yourself, what would you say?

As human beings, we are constantly mulling about the past. What could have been, what we could have done better, what we shouldn’t have done. Although it is impossible to travel through time, pondering on the past can be a great way to figure out your present and plan for your future.

In the hopes that it may help you, here are a few piece of advice we wish we could tell our younger selves:

Eat well, workout regularly and get proper rest. All these things matter when it comes to your physical and mental well-being. Don’t get too caught up in the difficulties of the present moment. Just because things are hard now doesn’t mean they’ll be that way forever. Good things take time. Appreciate your uniqueness. Embrace the little things that make you different. Be kinder to yourself. Don’t be afraid to tell someone that you love them. Just do it. Whatever it is you want to do, be it a new hobby or acquiring a new skill, go for it. Don’t focus on why you can’t. Stay in school. There is lot of time for love and relationships later on. Do not make it your whole life. Be open to feedback. Accept constructive criticism and don’t take it too personally. The advice given to you will help you in the long run. Don’t be too serious with yourself. Enjoy life. You determine how people will treat you. Set healthy boundaries for yourself. You become what you practice. You need to nurture the positive patterns and be weary of the negative habits. Forgive yourself. It’ OK to fail. Don’t beat yourself too hard over the things that don’t succeed. It is through failure that we learn. Dust yourself off and try again.

What’s great about all thee nuggets is that they’ll always apply at all ages and points of our lives.

