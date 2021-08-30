Notify Logistics to support 20,000 entrepreneurs in retail sector

Notify Logistics a leading growth accelerator for small businesses in the retail sector in Kenya has announced the launch of the Notify Entrepreneurs Program.

Notify Logistics CEO Steve Waweru Nderitu says they recently raised Ksh 45M which will be channeled to the Notify Entrepreneurs Program to reduce the cost of doing business for small businesses.

Waweru says this will enhance the existence of more entrepreneurial ventures and promote their growth in the retail sector.

He has encouraged entrepreneurs across the country to take advantage of the program saying Notify has availed retail spaces in the Notify Malls located in Nairobi, Eldoret, Nakuru and Mombasa.

“With this innovative business approach, we will reduce the cost of doing business for small businesses thereby ensuring more entrepreneurial ventures come into existence and thrive.” He said.

Since 2018, Notify Logistics has supported small businesses that are unable to afford a physical outlet on their own or hire someone else besides the founder/owner of the business. These ‘small-businesses’ employ about 60% of the total working population in Kenya thus playing a key role in the economy of the country.

“According to Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAMS) there are about 7.41 million MSMEs in Kenya, only 1.56 million are licensed whereas 5.85 million are unlicensed. This high number of unlicensed SMES indicates that this is the right time to create room for SMES to thrive and grow and Notify is ready to support these businesses,” Waweru said.

He said the Notify Entrepreneurs Program will provide Affordable business space at an annual fee of Ksh 20, 000 in any Notify Mall for 1 Year fully serviced with shop attendants and licenses. “This program will also ensure Access to products from manufacturers has been made easier and efficient with manufacturers like Maser and given vendors access to the Luminarc brand products; among others both locally and internationally to make it easier for businesses in our Entrepreneurs Program to source for products to sell.”

The program will also help entrepreneurs acquire capital by connecting them to investors who are ready to invest in growing businesses and incorporate a 10-week entrepreneurship training, by successful entrepreneurs to inspire and empower new entrepreneurs and small business owners in Kenya.

“The Notify Entrepreneurs program will ensure that small businesses recover from the ravages of the pandemic by ensuring that they have the infrastructure and e-commerce support through the Notify e-commerce platform where they will be able to also sell their products online thus reaching out to a wider clientele,” He said.

“We are thrilled to welcome entrepreneurs and small businesses from across the country to join the Notify Entrepreneurs Program as we accelerate them to the next level in their businesses,“ stated, Hellen Waweru, Co-founder at Notify Logistics.