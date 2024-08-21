Notorious car theft suspect busted in Nairobi, faces court over Mombasa heist

Steve Marvin Njagi, a notorious figure known for motor vehicle break-ins and theft across Mombasa and its environs, has been apprehended.

Njagi was arraigned before the Mombasa Law Courts by DCI Changamwe officers in connection with a car break-in that led to the disappearance of Ksh 1.4 million.

Njagi is the prime suspect in the brazen theft that took place on June 6, 2024, at the Naivas Likoni parking lot.

He allegedly broke into a Nissan X-Trail, registration KDJ 505H, through the driver’s door, stealing Ksh 1,450,000.

In a coordinated operation, detectives from DCI Lang’ata tracked down Njagi at his hideout in Nairobi and arrested him.

He was then handed over to Changamwe detectives, who promptly brought him before the court to face charges.

Theft from motor vehicles, often referred to as vehicle prowling, occurs when criminals exploit vulnerabilities.

“To safeguard yourself and your vehicle, consider installing anti-theft devices and always parking in well-lit, secure locations. Be sure to remove or conceal valuables before leaving your car, and always lock your doors, close windows, and take your keys with you,” DCI warns.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations notes that it continues its unwavering efforts to curb car theft and break-ins, promising that offenders will face the full force of the law.