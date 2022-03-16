Notorious fraudster arrested in Nairobi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Serious Crimes Unit detectives have arrested a notorious fraudster for attempting to sell an apartment that did not belong to him.

According to DCI, Hussein Fakhruddin Mohammedbhai was arrested minutes before he inked a deal to obtain millions of shillings by selling an apartment in Nairobi’s upmarket Westlands suburbs.

The 3-bedroom all en-suite apartment worth over Kshs 40 million at the prevailing market rate, was being disposed at a paltry Kshs 11 Million.

“Forensic document examination and handwriting experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory established that Mohammedbhai had forged a title deed certificate for the property and entered into a deal with a real estate company to dispose the property on his behalf,” said DCI.

” Luckily, the property’s owner got wind of the dubious deal and contacted serious crimes detectives. Upon further investigations, it was established that the suspect is a serial fraudster who had earlier obtained close to Kshs 9 million, in a similar scheme,” added DCI.

Mohammedbhai is currently in custody for the offence of obtaining money by false pretences and shall take plea at the Kiambu Law Courts this Friday.

DCI is urging any person who may have been defrauded by the suspect to report to DCI’s Serious Crimes unit.