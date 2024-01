The culprits targeted a 49-year-old male Mpesa operator, convincing him to allow them to replace his till number. In the process, they obtained his confidential details.

The suspects installed a Safaricom app on their mobile phone and withdrew a substantial sum of Ksh24,000 from the operator’s till before making a swift escape.

On Saturday, detectives traced the suspects to Ngariama area, leading to their prompt arrest.

“Two notorious suspects that have been the nightmare of Mpesa operators in Embu were yesterday nabbed after days of operating with impunity in the region, swiping cards and stealing huge sums of money from victims,” said the DCI.

They were escorted to Itabua Police Station, where they are currently being held over the weekend as detectives intensify efforts to identify and apprehend any potential accomplices.

Embu County DCI Head issued a cautionary statement to all Mpesa operators and other businesspersons, urging vigilance against numerous fraudsters disguising themselves as agents of reputable companies in the region.

He further issued a stern warning to culprits, urging them to mend their ways before facing the full force of the law.