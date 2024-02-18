Nottingham beats West Ham to ease relegation fears

Nottingham Forest climbed five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and added to the pressure on West Ham United manager David Moyes with a deserved victory at the City Ground.

Taiwo Awoniyi gave the home side the lead just before half-time and Callum Hudson-Odoi made sure of the win in added time when he scored for the third consecutive game.

On-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips was shown two yellow cards in three minutes midway through the second half as he had another game to forget for West Ham.

Forest move up to 15th while Moyes’ side’s failure to bounce back from the 6-0 defeat against Arsenal last Sunday means they stay eighth.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side went into the game on the back of six defeats in their last seven home matches but took advantage of the opportunity to face a West Ham side chastened by last weekend’s thrashing.

Striker Michail Antonio started for the first time since the middle of November but the Hammers struggled to create any clear-cut chances.

After Phillips’ dismissal, Forest pushed for a second goal and were denied what they thought was a penalty when Maxwel Cornet stood on the ankle of Neco Williams.

Referee Tom Bramall spared Alphonse Areola’s blushes in the 90th minute after he let Danilo’s powerful effort squirm over the line – but Ryan Yates was judged to be offside.