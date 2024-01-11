Novel program set to revolutionize education in Kiharu

Learners joining form one in day schools within Kiharu constituency are set to have their school fees subsidized while others will enjoy a full scholarship complete with free uniform.

This follows the launch of an ambitious program by area legislator Ndindi Nyoro under the national government constituency development fund. The initiative is aimed at enhancing access to education and improving transition to secondary school.

Dubbed Masomo Bora programme, the program spearheaded by the area MP Ndindi Nyoro will see students reporting to Form 1 in 20 schools within the constituency enroll without paying a single cent for school fees or the purchase of uniforms.

Additionally, parents whose children enroll in day schools for their secondary education will only pay 1,000 shillings as school fees and enjoy free meals as part of the school feeding program.

“The programs is aimed at enhancing Education standards in the county, promoting equality and easing the burden of exorbitant school fees for parents who can barely afford to put food on the table” says Nyoro.

Several legislators who attended the launch of the program, that also includes the tiling of classes, construction of laboratories and libraries in day schools hailed it as transformative calling for a national roll-out of a similar program.