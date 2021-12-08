NPS condemns threats by GSU graduates in viral video

The National Police Service (NPS) has reacted with utter dismay to a viral video of some General Service Unit (GSU) graduates uttering threatening messages.

In a statement Wednesday night, the police said they had launched investigations into the conduct of the new officers, warning that appropriate action will be taken immediately.

The NPS that is headed by Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai condemned the incident which it termed regrettable and reckless.

The shocking clip was released Wednesday afternoon, moments after President Uhuru Kenyatta graced the ceremony at Embakasi where he cautioned the officers against misusing firearms.

“The attention of the NPS is drawn to a video clip circulating on social media depicting newly graduated GSU officers recording themselves as they make some irresponsible and reckless remarks. We wish to clarify and assure the public that the behaviour portrayed in the clip is not acceptable” said NPS on its official Twitter handle.

“The remarks as made in the clip are therefore regrettable and stand condemned. An internal review is ongoing with a view of preferring appropriate measures regarding the incident. GSU is renowned for its focused training aimed at producing highly disciplined and responsible officers “ it added.

Kenyatta while acknowledging the rampant cases of mental health issues within the force, urged them to uphold the law and abide by the rules and regulations of the service while safeguarding the rights and freedoms of Kenyans.

In an apparent attempt at damage control, the police boss defended the paramilitary unit renowned for its focused training aimed at producing highly disciplined and responsible officers.

“We wish to clarify and assure the public that the behaviour portrayed in the clip is not acceptable and does not reflect the values of the GSU, KPS and the NPS. All graduands went through a rigorous value-based training modelled on democratic policing principles and designed to make them responsive and responsible officers of the law at the service of citizens” assured NPS.

He said that all officers are bound by the oath of allegiance which is a testament to the sanctity of their duty to service.

There are concerns over the rising suicide and murder cases by the men and women in uniform with the latest incident happening in Kabete, Nairobi where a police officer went on a shooting spree and killed his wife and five others before taking his own life.