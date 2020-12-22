NPS introduces measures to curb road accidents during festivities

The National Police Service has on Tuesday introduced stricter measures aimed at reducing the number of deaths and injuries on the roads during the festivities.

Addressing the media, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai noted that although the government had introduced a number of interventions to prevent road traffic crashes, the cases were on an upward trend.

Current statistics that as at December 13, 2020, a total of 3,663 persons have lost their lives due to road accidents an increase of 9.4% compared to a similar period last year.

During the year, the government launched the Usalama Barabarani Programme that aimed at creating road safety awareness through extensive education that targeted law enforcement.

According to IG Mutyambai, causes of crashes continue to point at common road traffic offences such as drunk driving, overloading, speeding, driver fatigue, use of un-roadworthy vehicles, dangerous overtaking, lack of proper lane discipline and freewheeling.

Some of the measures introduced by the National police include; fleet speed monitoring, random driver checks, licence validity verification and route complianc/short term licence and night travel licence.

For Public Service Vehicles, the IG said that PSVs caught been driven beyond the stipulated speed limit will be impounded and a prohibition order will be issued.

On random checks, the Inspector General said that impromptu checks shall be witnessed along major highways.

“Of special emphasis will be flagging out of illegal operations contrary to the Traffic Act such as overloading, use of un-prescribed identification plates, failure to use seat belts, drunk driving and use of un-roadworthy vehicles.

PSVs operators risk having their licenses cancelled if found plying out of their licensed routes.

The IG to called on Kenyans to adequately plan their journey, be vigilant and mindful of other road users.