NPS lauds Bodaboda riders for embracing registration and compliance

National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has urged bodaboda riders to partner with the police in fighting crime through the existing community policing programmes.

While identifying the important role the Boda boda sector plays in easing business and movement of people and goods, Shioso thanked them for appearing in large numbers in the ongoing countrywide registration and urged them to take advantage of the waiver and the numerous trainings conducted in partnership with the National Youth Service (NYS) to empower their members on road safety rules and requirements.

He spoke during a courtesy call by Jack Nderitu, the Country Treasurer Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK) who is also the Boda boda Chairman Mt. Kenya region earlier today.

The National Treasurer briefed the spokesperson on areas of partnership and their efforts in mitigating challenges and thanked the National Police Service through the Central Regional Police and Administrative teams for a series of joint workshops and trainings that have empowered their members who have largely embraced the ongoing registration process and compliance to traffic requirements.

The Chairman also revealed that the association has acquired a two acre plot in Chaka, Kieni Sub-County where they intend to construct the Regional Boda boda offices.