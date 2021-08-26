NPS: Withdrawal of DP’s security a normal reassignment of duties

The National Police Service says the withdrawal of security at Deputy President William Ruto’s official residence is a normal reassignment of duties within the service.

In a statement after Ruto sought clarification on the matter, NPS Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the changes are meant to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

“The Security of Government Buildings (SGB) has been deployed to provide general security to the official residence of the Deputy President from the General Service Unit,” He said.

Shioso further added that the “Presidential Escort Unit continues to provide close protection security to the Deputy President.”

The withdrawal was condemned by elected leaders in the Country with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja saying providing the Deputy President with security isn’t a favour and Police officers and their bosses must stop playing politics with it.

“I am not associated with DP Ruto but it’s reckless and careless to withdraw his security and it should be reinstated immediately. The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Interior CS Fred Matiangi and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho should be held accountable if anything happens to the Deputy President,” He said.

1/2 The withdrawal of security from @WilliamsRuto Residence is a classic example of MISUSE OF POWER and the archaic politics of INTOLERANCE and ARM TWISTING. The Deputy President is protected under Police Standing Orders. #LindaRuto pic.twitter.com/5cM6Tc8PN1 — Sen.Johnson Nduya Muthama (@nduyamuthama) August 26, 2021

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie called for sobriety saying those behind the withdrawal can’t afford to antagonize the Country by making such careless decisions.