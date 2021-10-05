NPSC commences disciplinary hearing for two senior police officers

The National Police Service Commission has began a three days’ disciplinary hearing for two senior police officers in Isiolo County, following recommendations by the Inspector General of police.

According to the Commission Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia, the five Member National Police Service Disciplinary Committee will hear and determine disciplinary cases against the two officers whose rank is between Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (S/AIG).

Addressing Journalists at the Isiolo County Police headquarters where the disciplinary hearing is taking place, Kinuthia who declined to reveal the identity of the officers being probed since they are presumed to be innocent till their matter is fully determined said that the officers also have a right to appeal to the commission for a review of their sentence if they are not satisfied with the determination.

He noted that so far, the commission has heard and determined six cases for officers in the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above, whereby two cases were convicted, two other cases were acquitted, one case is pending/ongoing, while the other case is also ongoing in Isiolo.

Kinuthia added that during the last financial year alone, the commission processed a total of 182 disciplinary cases for officers of the rank of chief inspector and below. He expressed the commission’s commitment to ensure that all disciplinary proceedings are conducted in a thorough and fair manner and are concluded expeditiously.

He noted that the Police Service is also required to keep the commission informed on disciplinary actions against officers, and that aggravated punishment such as reduction in rank and dismissal can only be undertaken upon consent of the commission.

Regarding the welfare of police officers, the NPSC chairperson said that the commission is working on resolving pertinent issues with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) so that all officers can have access to healthcare services without being asked for additional funds. He noted that his office has received several complaints where police officers are asked to part with cash before accessing treatment, a matter which he said will soon be resolved after talks between the commission, NHIF and the Principal Secretary in charge of Interior.

Kinuthia asked members of public who might be aggrieved with the conduct of individual police officers to report to the National Police Service Commission so that an inquiry is conducted and appropriate action taken. He noted that the commission is committed to strike a balance, ensuring that Kenyans receive proper services from police officers as well as making sure that police officers have the best environment and are comfortable while discharging their mandate of ensuring adherence to law and order and protecting the lives and property of all Kenyans.