NPSC conducts promotion interviews for 183 police officers

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has begun interviews to promote 183 officers who have completed advanced training courses.

In a statement, NPSC Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia the interviews which started on October 22, will run until October 29 at the Commission’s offices in CBK Pension Towers.

Kinuthia noted that the 183 officers have successfully undergone the Higher Training Course (HTC) and Senior Training Course (STC) aimed at preparing them for leadership roles within the Kenya Police Service, Administration Police Service, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The candidates will also be evaluated on leadership, communication skills, governance, ethics, and discipline, among other factors.

However, the Commission clarified that the promotions are not automatic and depend on the officers’ performance during the interviews.

“It is important to note that the promotions are not automatic; officers must demonstrate competence and readiness to assume higher responsibilities. Based on the Commissions assessment, officers who may not meet the requisite standards and fail the interview, may not get promoted.”

Since 2019, the Commission has promoted 515 officers through similar processes.