NRT puts measures to regain public trust following fraud claim

The Northern Rangelands Trust (NRT) organization, which spearheads conservation in northern and coastal regions of Kenya, has embarked on a journey to regain public trust.

This comes months after there was an alleged lack of transparency claims that buried the organization’s carbon credit project.

Following the eroded trust due to claims of fraud and green washing of the carbon offsets bought and sold by major corporations globally, Northern Trust carbon project Director, Mohammed Shibia expressed efforts to ensure greater transparency going forward.

Speaking at Lewa Conservancy, Isiolo, Shibia said there was currently more need for technology-enabled and good data collection mechanisms to ensure more benefits to the respective communities.

NRT’s Director in charge of the Upper Eastern Counties of Isiolo and Marsabit Dida Fayo also detailed that the lack of a legislative framework in the carbon space was to blame for the controversies and misunderstanding surrounding the carbon credits project.