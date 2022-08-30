NSAC joins presidential petition, denying allegations of attempt to sway presidential election

The National Security Advisory Committee has filed an affidavit at the Supreme Court disputing claims it wanted to force moderation of the August 9th president results . In an affidavit filed by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua who is also the chairperson of the advisory committee, the team admitted meeting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati but only on security concerns. The committee says the claim it wanted to tinker with the presidential results are not only far-fetched but also cast aspersions on the functioning of critical government offices.

  

